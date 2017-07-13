PD: Woman accused of abandoning baby behind grocery store

Danbury police are looking for help from the public after a newborn baby boy was found abandoned behind a grocery store.

Danbury police are looking for help from the public after a newborn baby boy was found abandoned behind a grocery store.

Several items of clothing were found with the baby (Danbury Police)

Several items of clothing were found with the baby (Danbury Police)

Police have arrested a woman accused of abandoning a baby behind a grocery store in May.

On Sunday May 21, police were told a baby was found behind the Zaytuna Grocery Store on Main Street.

Officers found the baby wrapped in several pieces of women’s clothing. He was admitted to the Neonatal Care Unit at Danbury Hospital.

On Thursday, police arrested 22-year-old Anny Castillo, of Danbury.

She was charged with abandonment of a child under the age of 6, risk of injury, and cruelty to persons.

She was released on a $1,500 bond and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.