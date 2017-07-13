Cloudy and much cooler today

THIS MORNING…

A front passed to our south last night, which brought an end to the stronger thunderstorms we experienced in parts of the state yesterday. But a wave of low pressure is developing and tracking along the front this morning, which will keep things cloudy and provide more chances for showers and perhaps even some steadier rainfall during the day today. This is not good news, since many places, especially eastern Connecticut, have received copious amounts of rainfall over the past two days!



COOL & SHOWERY TOMORROW…

The low will continue to provide cool, northeasterly winds and periods of showers during the day today. A rumble of thunder or two will be possible, especially in southern Connecticut. While it won't be raining the entire time today, the clouds and winds off of the Atlantic will keep high temperatures much cooler than those seen yesterday, only reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s! The coolest high temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area for July 14th is 69 degrees and that was set in 1960. It could be very close!



Clouds and the chance for showers will continue tonight, as temperatures will fall to near 60 degrees overnight.

DRY SATURDAY…

Unfortunately, it’s looking like the low may take a little longer to move out than we were previously thinking. That means that clouds will hang on for much of the morning tomorrow. The good news is that it will be dry and the sun should break out during the afternoon as high pressure builds in. Temperatures tomorrow will be slightly cooler than we were previously forecasting, with lower 80s expected by afternoon.

WARMER & MORE HUMID SUNDAY…

By Sunday, the high will shift off to our east and our winds will turn to the south and southwest. That will bring warmer and more humid air into Connecticut during the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland while the onshore winds will keep locations near Long Island Sound in the lower 80s, so it will be a great day to hit the beach!



CONTINUED HEAT & HUMIDITY MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY…

A cold front will approach from the west early next week, but it will meet resistance from the area of high pressure over the western Atlantic. That means we will have several days of very warm weather. High temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees all 3 days and the humidity will be higher as well. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Our weather will be dry most of the time, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are quite possible each day especially during the afternoon and evening hours.



SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY THURSDAY…

The cold front will finally make progress towards us by Thursday, which will make for a mostly cloudy day with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The clouds and showers will keep high temperatures down Thursday, with lower to middle 80s expected in most places.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

