More Severe Thunderstorms This Afternoon and Evening!

** A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for the ENTIRE STATE until 9:00 P.M. **

** A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for FAIRFIELD, NEW HAVEN, MIDDLESEX, & NEW LONDON COUNTIES until 6 A.M., until 9:00 P.M. for LITCHFIELD COUNTY, and until 8:00 P.M., for HARTFORD, TOLLAND, & WINDHAM COUNTIES **

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS IN CONNECTICUT TODAY…

A cold front is currently draped near the Connecticut/Massachusetts border. For us, that has meant another very warm and humid day. Also, the atmosphere has destabilized and the front has provided the “lift” – rising air – necessary to produce thunderstorms across the state. Already, several of these have warranted severe thunderstorm warnings and there were even reports of trees down in Ansonia!



As of this writing, the main action with this system is still back over New York State, so there will be many more chances for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening. These will be capable of producing flooding rains, damaging winds, and even some hail! Remember to go inside if you hear thunder, don’t drive through flooded roads, and stay tuned to Channel 3 – on air, online, or through our mobile app – for updates on the storms!



With the front passing through, there is a large temperature contrast from southwest to northeast across the state. Temperatures reached the upper 80s to lower 90s in many places today, but towns behind the front have seen the mercury tumble through the 70s and even the 60s! Other locations will see their temperatures fall quickly once the frontal boundary goes on by.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The front will pass to our south tonight, which will bring an end to the stronger thunderstorms. But a wave of low pressure will develop and track along the front as we go into tonight and into tomorrow, which will keep things cloudy and provide more chances for showers and perhaps even some steadier rainfall. This is not good news, since many places, especially eastern Connecticut, have received copious amounts of rainfall over the past two days!



The passage of the front will bring cooler and less humid air into the state, which will allow low temperatures to drop into the upper 50s to the middle 60s tonight.

COOL & SHOWERY TOMORROW…

The low will continue to provide cool, northeasterly winds and periods of showers during the day tomorrow. A rumble of thunder or two will be possible, especially in southern Connecticut. While it will not rain the entire time tomorrow, the clouds and winds off of the Atlantic will keep high temperatures much cooler than those seen today, only reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s! The coolest high temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area for July 14th is 69 degrees and that was set in 1960. It could be very close!



Clouds and the chance for showers will continue into tomorrow night, as temperatures will fall to near 60 degrees overnight.

DRY SATURDAY…

Unfortunately, it’s looking like the low may take a little longer to move out than we were previously thinking. That means that clouds will hang on for much of Saturday morning. The good news is that it will be dry and the sun should break out during the afternoon as high pressure builds in. Temperatures on Saturday will be slightly cooler than we were previously forecasting, with lower 80s expected by afternoon.

WARMER & MORE HUMID SUNDAY…

By Sunday, the high will shift off to our east and our winds will turn to the south and southwest. That will bring warmer and more humid air into Connecticut during the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland while the onshore winds will keep locations near Long Island Sound in the lower 80s, so it will be a great day to hit the beach!



CONTINUED HEAT & HUMIDITY MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY…

A cold front will approach from the west early next week, but it will meet resistance from the area of high pressure over the western Atlantic. That means we will have several days of very warm weather early next week. High temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees all 3 days and the humidity will be higher as well. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Our weather will be dry most of the time, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are quite possible each day especially during the afternoon and evening hours.



SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY THURSDAY…

The cold front will finally make progress towards us by Thursday, which will make for a mostly cloudy day with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The clouds and showers will keep high temperatures down Thursday, with lower to middle 80s expected in most places.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

