Meriden police looking for graffiti suspects

These two people are suspected of spray painting graffiti onto a Meriden building. (Meriden PD)

Police are looking for two people who were responsible for graffiti in Meriden.

The suspects were caught on surveillance spray painting graffiti on a building located at 24 Colony St. on July 4.

Police said the male and female used stencils to paint on multiple parts of the building.

The female has a large tattoo on her left thigh.

Anyone with information can call or text Officer Witkin of the Meriden police at 203-819-2865 or email him at jwitkin@meridenct.com.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.