CT woman given runaround about repairs

A Hamden homeowner was out hundreds of dollars after her refrigerator broke down while under warranty, but then she reached out to the I-Team for help.

The refrigerator is six years old, and the compressor in the $2,200 LG refrigerator needs to be replaced.

Jen Grady called LG and said the company told her in order to keep the warranty, she would need an authorized LG repair provider to do the work.

She said she can’t seem to find anyone who will do the repairs.

“I spent 10 hours making phone calls between LG and private servicer that LG recommended,” Grady said.

She added that she has called over a dozen authorized workers and says no one wants to do it.

“They tell me we will work on LG but we won't work on compressors. They don't tell me I’m out of their service area after I tell them the story. I had one guy tell me they owe him two years worth of pay for servicing warranty products,” Grady said.

In the meantime, she's out a refrigerator.

Channel 3 reached out to LG. A spokesperson asked for the customer’s information saying "an executive from LG’s public relations team is going to reach out about the issue."

On Friday night, LG spokesperson said they can't find a repair man to come out in a reasonable time so they are compensating her. It was unclear how much the compensation would be, but they will also pay for her lost food.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.