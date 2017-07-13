Residents: Rocks are being thrown at cars in Waterbury

A large rock slammed through one man's windshield as he was driving through Waterbury (WFSB)

There is terror among drivers on the roads in Waterbury, as some are falling victim to random attacks that could be life threatening.

One victim said rocks are being thrown at cars, leaving behind serious damage.

Devin Aurio is a victim who said even though his windshield is shattered to the point that his car can’t be used, he considers himself lucky.

“I could have crashed, someone else could have gotten hurt. I could have crashed into another car,” Aurio said.

Aurio was driving home on East Main after midnight, when a rock was thrown right at his car.

“I had glass in my face, glass in my eyes,” Aurio said.

What's even more troubling, is that Aurio says this was the third time he or his family has been hit, and it hasn't even happened in the same location.

The rock-throwers have come to his neighborhood on Celia Drive, five minutes away from East Main.

They smashed his sister's car and some of his neighbors.

“The past three days this week it's happened and it's happened all around the neighborhood,” Aurio said.

He has filed a police report and he says they've had complaints around the city, spreading even to Wolcott.

In the meantime, he has this advice for anyone driving these roads, saying “Keep an eye on your stuff, be careful when you're driving, watch out for each other because you don't know who's walking around.”

He has these stronger words for the suspects.

“You're going to get caught eventually and hopefully it's not by the wrong person, but if it is, you get what's coming to you,” he said.

Anyone with information on who might be doing this should contact police.

