Swimming area at Rocky Neck State Park closed for weekend

Due to the level of bacteria in the water, the swimming area at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic was closed on Thursday and will remain closed for the weekend.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the "weekly water quality test conducted there showed a level of bacteria in the water above the standard set to protect the health of swimmers."

The water at Rocky Neck State Park will be retested on Monday and those results will be available on Tuesday. The swimming area will reopen, " if the test results show bacteria levels have dropped to safe levels," DEEP officials said.

Rocky Neck State Park remains open for picnicking, hiking and other activities.

