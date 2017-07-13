Wheelchair basketball camp gives children more opportunities

An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
A jailed man who has been the focus of an investigation into the disappearances of four men admitted on Thursday that he killed them and agreed to plead guilty to four murder counts, his attorney said in a surprise development.More >
Lyme, West nile, Zika, the list of insect-borne illnesses to worry about seems to get longer, and scarier, every year.More >
Prosecutors say a Utah couple accused in the death of their toddler daughter taunted the malnourished child with food and attempted to cover her injuries with makeup.More >
An Illinois teen is accused of killing her mother, and then trying to burn house down to cover up the crime.More >
Verizon confirmed on Wednesday the personal data of 6 million customers has leaked online.More >
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter collapsed Thursday while at a Habitat for Humanity build site in Canada. In a statement on Twitter, Habitat for Humanity said that Carter was “dehydrated” after working out in the sun.More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies.More >
Madalyn Parker sent an email to her team at work saying she'd be out of office for a few days to focus on her mental health.More >
