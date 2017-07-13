Tree crashes onto Milford home, family not injured

A tree crashed onto a home in Milford on Thursday (WFSB)

A house in Milford was seriously damaged after a tree came down on it during a storm on Thursday.

It happened at a home on Lindy Street.

No injuries were reported, but the family, including a 7-year-old child, was inside the home when the tree came crashing down.

The homeowner told Eyewitness News that the house was having renovations done at the time of the incident, and the roof had just been completed at 1 p.m.on Thursday.

Strong storms rolled through the state on Thursday afternoon, leaving a path of destruction behind.

The storms prompted several weather warnings and watches.

