Police search for suspects who stole 1970 Ford F100

Police are looking for the suspects who stole a red pick up truck from East Windsor (East Windsor PD)

A stolen truck has been recovered in South Windsor, but police are still looking for the people who took it.

Police posted a video of the truck being stolen from the Broad Brook Garage next to the fire department.

The suspects drove up in a pick-up truck, which is believed to have been a grey or silver Dodge Dakota.

The red 1970 Ford F100 pick-up truck was later found in South Windsor.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-292-8240.

