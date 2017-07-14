Cleanup continues after Thursday's storms

A tree came down onto the Crowley family's home in Milford on Thursday. (WFSB)

The aftermath of Thursday's storms continued to be felt on Friday.

Crews continued to clean up all day as they used chain saws and wood chippers to clear tree limbs.

"We're just trying to clean up the debris that came down from the storm yesterday. Came through pretty quick, lot of trees," Keith Noies with the Woodbridge Public Works said.

There were public works crews cleaning up on North Racebrook Road and Hickory Lane in Woodbridge following Thursday’s fast moving storm that brought a driving rain and whipping winds.

"Seems like it was a path that right down the center of town,” Noies said. “We had a couple of guys that were working up at the country club yesterday, that's just on the New Haven line and they said they didn't get nothing, no rain, no wind, nothing."

Snapped at its base, a huge tree covered the back of Luz Alcocer's Woodbury home. The massive limbs devoured the back of her house. First, it crashed down on her enclosed porch and then snapping and spilling on to her back deck.

Alcocer said she saw it up close and personal Thursday afternoon.

"I was sitting there, watching the rain and the hail, and all of a sudden I hear the crack,” Alcocer said. “I look towards the living room, nothing happen, hear the noise and then the tree is all over me."

Alcocer was sitting in a chair on her porch when the tree fell on top of the roof.

"You could see those pieces, poking through the glass, the glass is breaking and I'm running and screaming,” Alcocer said.

Alcocer said she's fine, but now they're waiting to find out about their roof. Alcocer said they've reached out to their insurance company on Thursday night. Now they just have to wait until they can get somebody out there to check it out and eventually remove it.

At 6 a.m., there were a little more than 900 Eversource customers without power, mostly in the town of Weston. However, the damage people woke up to was statewide.

Crews continued to clean up in Milford where a tree came crashing down onto a home.

The Crowley family told Eyewitness News on Thursday night that they had been working on their dream home for nearly two years. They said it only took seconds to cause all of the damage.

They said they scariest part was that homeowner Ryan Crowley, who was on the phone with his brother-in-law, was in his dining room when the tree feel mere feet from him.

He said now he and his wife, Melissa Crowley, said they're committed to rebuilding. It's a promise they plan to keep to their 7-year-old son, who was visibly shaken by what happened.

"My son was screaming," Melissa Crowley said. "It's happened now we just go to figure out what to do next."

Eyewitness News viewers sent in videos and pictures from around the state of the weather. One video that was recorded in Ansonia showed the heavy rain and wind experienced throughout the state.

Those conditions and the aftermath had some wondering on Thursday if Ansonia had a microburst. The National Weather Service will make the final call, but those who live in Ansonia said one thing is for sure, the weather was pretty intense.

"We were just watching the rain in the back, started seeing some twigs come down, I thought boy those little twigs sure do sound noisy,” Brad Haug, of Ansonia, said. “Then walked into the front yard and that's why it was so noise, this tree was sitting down there in the road."

Most of that huge tree, which split in half, was all cut up on Friday and covering Haug's front lawn. As for what's next, Haug said he's got a plan, and a pretty good sense of humor.

“I'm going to have a big bonfire, marshmallows, hotdogs,” Haug said.

