Homeowners picking up the pieces after Thursday's storms

A tree came down onto the Crowley family's home in Milford on Thursday. (WFSB)

The aftermath of Thursday's storms continued to be felt on Friday.

As of 6 a.m., there were a little more than 900 Eversource customers without power, mostly in the town of Weston.

However, the damage people woke up to was statewide.

Crews continued to cleanup in Milford where a tree came crashing down onto a home.

The Crowley family told Eyewitness News on Thursday night that they had been working on their dream home for nearly two years. They said it only took seconds to cause all of the damage.

They said they scariest part was that homeowner Ryan Crowley, who was on the phone with his brother-in-law, was in his dining room when the tree feel mere feet from him.

He said now he and his wife, Melissa Crowley, said they're committed to rebuilding. It's a promise they plan to keep to their 7-year-old son, who was visibly shaken by what happened.

"My son was screaming," Melissa Crowley said. "It's happened now we just go to figure out what to do next."

Eyewitness News viewers sent in videos and pictures from around the state of the weather.

One video that was recorded in Ansonia showed the heavy rain and wind experienced throughout the state.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.