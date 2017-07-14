Homeowners picking up the pieces after Thursday's storms

A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
A shopper rushed to the rescue of a baby boy who was left alone in a car by his mother Tuesday evening.More >
A shopper rushed to the rescue of a baby boy who was left alone in a car by his mother Tuesday evening.More >
Due to the level of bacteria in the water, the swimming area at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic was closed on Thursday and will remain closed for the weekend.More >
Due to the level of bacteria in the water, the swimming area at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic was closed on Thursday and will remain closed for the weekend.More >
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >
If Congress doesn't act soon, tens of millions of Americans will only receive about three-quarters of their Social Security benefits when they retire in the future. In an annual report released Thursday, trustees of the government's two largest entitlement programs -- Social Security and Medicare -- urged lawmakers to act quickly to assure Americans they'll be able to get their full retirement benefits.More >
If Congress doesn't act soon, tens of millions of Americans will only receive about three-quarters of their Social Security benefits when they retire in the future. In an annual report released Thursday, trustees of the government's two largest entitlement programs -- Social Security and Medicare -- urged lawmakers to act quickly to assure Americans they'll be able to get their full retirement benefits.More >
New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg got the royal treatment at Waffle House. So he decided to return the favor.More >
New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg got the royal treatment at Waffle House. So he decided to return the favor.More >
Lyme, West nile, Zika, the list of insect-borne illnesses to worry about seems to get longer, and scarier, every year.More >
Lyme, West nile, Zika, the list of insect-borne illnesses to worry about seems to get longer, and scarier, every year.More >
A mother in Putnam is facing charges after police found her child covered with flies and bug bites.More >
A mother in Putnam is facing charges after police found her child covered with flies and bug bites.More >
A man was reportedly struck by lightning at the fairgrounds in North Stonington on Thursday afternoon.More >
A man was reportedly struck by lightning at the fairgrounds in North Stonington on Thursday afternoon.More >
Prosecutors say a Utah couple accused in the death of their toddler daughter taunted the malnourished child with food and attempted to cover her injuries with makeup.More >
Prosecutors say a Utah couple accused in the death of their toddler daughter taunted the malnourished child with food and attempted to cover her injuries with makeup.More >