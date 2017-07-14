Showers and cool temperatures arrive, but not for long

Thanks to a passing cold front, Connecticut is no longer dealing with high humidity and a recipe for severe storms.

However, meteorologist Scot Haney said a wave of low pressure that's tracked along the front on Friday is keeping clouds in place and ushering in more showers.

"This is not good news, since many places, especially eastern Connecticut, have received copious amounts of rainfall over the past two days," Haney said.

Haney called for northeasterly winds and periods of showers during the day on Friday, some of which could be steady.

"A rumble of thunder or two will be possible, especially in southern Connecticut," Haney said.

While the rain may be on and off, it will be keeping temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

"The coolest high temperature on record for the greater Hartford area for July 14 is 69 degrees and that was set in 1960," Haney said. "It could be very close!"

The clouds and chance for showers should stick around through Friday night. Lows will be near 60 degrees.

The "low" that's causing Friday's weather may take longer to depart, which means the clouds may hang on for much of Saturday morning.

"The good news is that it will be dry and the sun should break out during the afternoon as high pressure builds in," Haney said. "Temperatures [Saturday] will be slightly cooler than we were previously forecasting, with lower 80s expected by afternoon."

The "high" shifts for Sunday and is expected to bring back the warmer and more humid air.

High temperatures for the day should be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

"It will be a great day to hit the beach," Haney said.

