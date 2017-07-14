State police: Passed out Putnam woman arrested after neglected child found covered in flies

Kristen Corey of Putnam was arrested for neglecting a child after she was found passed out and the child was seen covered in flies, according to state police. (State police)

A woman in Putnam faces charges after police said she was found passed out in a home with a young child who was covered in flies and bug bites.

Kristen Corey, 37, faces risk of injury and possession of drug paraphernalia charges, according to state police.

Troopers said they went to the home on Thursday in an attempt to find someone from an earlier disturbance.

What they found was a damaged door and no answer to their calls.

Inside they said they could see a young child with an overflowing diaper. They said the child was covered in flies and bug bites.

Troopers entered the home to check on the child and found drug paraphernalia around the home and within the child's reach.

Corey was found in a bedroom, passed out, according to state police.

State police said it took them several attempts to wake Corey up. She was eventually arrested.

Corey was held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Friday.

The Department of Children and Families responded to the scene and has opened its own investigation.

The child is in its custody.

