If it feels like a 'mac and cheese' kind of day, it's because it is

Buffalo chicken mac and cheese, as seen on AllRecipes.com. (AllRecipes photo)

It's a classic comfort food and Friday is the day to celebrate it.

July 14 is National Mac and Cheese day, according to NationalDayCalendar.com.

The macaroni, cream or milk and cheese dish is a favorite either as a side or as the main course.

Some people like to add bacon or jalapenos for a kick.

Social media users have been tagging their posts with the hashtag #NationalMacAndCheeseDay.

For mac and cheese recipes, check out these from AllRecipes.com here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.