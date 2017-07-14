Geese in Woodbridge receive police escort

A flock of geese received a police escort in Woodbridge on Thursday. (Woodbridge police)

A flock of geese in Woodbridge caused a minor traffic backup on Thursday, according to police.

They said it happened on the Litchfield Turnpike, and eventually, Downs Road.

Police said they were able to escort them off the side of the road.

They reported that all of the birds are safe.

