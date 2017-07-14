CT police pursue suspects across MA state line and back again

A loaded .38 special revolver was found in the suspects' car. (State police)

Alfredo Claudio and Hector Arocho were arrested following a pursuit that started in Somers, went into Massachusetts, and ended back in Connecticut. (State police)

What began as a simple traffic violation ended with a police pursuit across state lines and the arrests of two suspects.

Connecticut State Police said they arrested 42-year-old Alfredo Claudio of Hartford and Hector Arocho, 37, of New Britain, on motor vehicle, drug and weapons charges.

Troopers said they were conducting motor vehicle enforcement on Route 190 in Somers around 1:40 a.m. on Friday when they saw Claudio cross the double yellow lines in the road.

Troopers put on their emergency lights to pull over the Nissan Altima, but Claudio fled. State police pursued the vehicle, but ended it in Stafford.

They said they were able to obtain registration and vehicle owner information. The car was reportedly stolen out of New Britain.

Another trooper saw the car speeding west on Route 190, but Claudio eluded state police again onto Route 83 back into Somers.

Claudio then took several back roads into Longmeadow, MA.

East Longmeadow police then picked up the pursuit, which went into Springfield and involved Springfield police.

Claudio hopped onto Interstate 91 southbound, as reported by Massachusetts State Police and reentered Connecticut where Connecticut State Police resumed the chase.

Troopers deployed stop sticks, but the suspect was able to avoid them.

The Altima left the highway at exit 47E in Enfield, where the police department there joined in the effort.

As Claudio approached the Somers town line, state police were back on the trail.

When Claudio got to the Stafford line, a trooper tried to box in the Altima and received some minor back end damage as a result.

A second trooper helped and his cruiser also sustained minor damage.

Claudio and Arocho fled the scene on foot at that point. A third person in the vehicle remained with the car.

Claudio was quickly found and arrested.

Arocho ignored commands and was taken in with the help of a Taser, according to state police.

The third person in the vehicle was released.

Investigators said they found a loaded .38 special revolver in the Altima along with oxycodone and fentanyl pills.

For some reason, troopers said Arocho tried to report the vehicle being stolen to New Britain police during the pursuit.

Claudio was charged with criminal possession of a pistol, second-degree criminal attempted assault with a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, assault on a public safety officer, weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of narcotics, engaging police in a pursuit and other motor vehicle violations.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and faced a judge on Friday in Rockville.

Arocho was charged with interfering with an officer and criminal attempt to falsely report an incident.

His bond was set at $10,000 and he also faced a judge on Friday.

