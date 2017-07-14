PD: 73-year-old man charged with sexual assault

Joseph Sterling was charged with sexual assault in Canton last week. (Canton Police Department)

A 73-year-old man was arrested for sexual assault in Canton last week.

Police charged West Hartford resident Joseph Sterling with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. The arrest of Sterling comes after the Canton Police Department received a complaint from the Department of Children and Families on May 13. The incident was connected to "an alleged sex offense," police said.

After the two-month investigation, Sterling was arrested on July 7. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

Sterling is scheduled to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on July 20.

