PD: 73-year-old man charged with sexual assault

CANTON, CT (WFSB) -

 A 73-year-old man was arrested for sexual assault in Canton last week. 

Police charged West Hartford resident Joseph Sterling with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. The arrest of Sterling comes after the Canton Police Department received a complaint from the Department of Children and Families on  May 13. The incident was connected to "an alleged sex offense," police said. 

After the two-month investigation, Sterling was arrested on July 7. He was released on a $10,000 bond. 

Sterling is scheduled to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on July 20. 

