Raccoon with can stuck on head rescued by New London animal control

This raccoon was rescued by New London's animal control department on Monday. (New London animal control Facebook)

New London's animal control department came to the rescue of a young raccoon in distress earlier this week.

On Monday, it posted a photo of the animal with a can stuck on its head.

Animal control officers said they were able to "un-can" the animal and release it, with its mother keeping a close eye from the bushes a short distance away.

"This little guy thanked me for liberating him by growling at me, charging at me, and nearly causing me to fall on my butt while backing up and trying to keep an eye on momma, who was upset that I made her little angel angry," animal control posted to its Facebook page.

But at the end of the day, the little raccoon was just fine.

The post went on to remind people to properly pick up their trash.

