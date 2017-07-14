Drivers told to avoid North Haven area following rollover

The fire department is on the scene of a rollover crash in North Haven.

Fire officials said it happened in the area of Middletown Avenue and Fox Hill Drive.

They said several occupants were involved and extrication was needed.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

Drivers were told to avoid the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.