4 swimming areas in CT closed due to possible bacteria

Four swimming areas are closed on Friday due to water quality concerns.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the swimming areas at Gay City State Park in Hebron, Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret and Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown were closed to swimmers on July 14.

On Thursday, DEEP officials announced that the beach at Rocky Neck State Park is closed through the weekend due to bacteria concerns. State parks officials said on Friday that the water would be retested on Monday.

DEEP officials said it is testing for the presence of certain indicator bacteria. The bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, according to DEEP. However, they are one of the tools used to evaluate potential contamination.

Resampling will take place at Mashamoquet Brook State Park on Monday with results from those tests were expected on Tuesday. DEEP officials will not test Gay City State Park and Pachaug State Forest until July 20. Those results will be released on July 21.

