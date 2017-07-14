Victim in critical condition after bludgeoning on New Haven green

Williman Joseph McKinney is accused of bludgeoning a man on the New Haven green, according to police. (New Haven police)

One man was arrested for beating a man to the point that he was found unresponsive on the New Haven green.

Police said they arrested 39-year-old William Joseph McKinney of New Haven for the crime.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Robert Haynes.

They said they were dispatched to the green around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers were informed that a man was seen hurrying away from the scene down Chapel Street while they were en route.

One officer spotted Haynes, whom matched the description of the suspect, walking toward College Street. His hands were bloody, according to police.

When questioned about whether or not he was in a fight, McKinney told police that he was and that it had been self-defense.

However, police said a bludgeoning weapon had been found near the victim.

Haynes was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital with severe face and head injuries.

At last check on Friday, he was in critical condition.

McKinney was charged with first-degree assault.

