Edsall's son could coach at UConn for upcoming season

The son of the University of Connecticut football coach Randy Edsall will be able to coach this season after a ruling by state officials.

Cory Edsall, who is the son of Randy Edsall, will able to coach the tight ends for the football team for the upcoming season. However, the Enforcement Division of the Office of State Ethics said his contract cannot be renewed.

In a draft by Citizen’s Ethics Advisory Board, Randy Edsall was a “state employee” on Dec. 28, 2016 when "he and UConn executed a binding and enforceable employment contract, his subsequent negotiations with UConn concerning his son’s salary."

However, UConn officials said Randy Edsall was not a state employee at that time and his offer letter states he started on Jan. 3, 2017.

"Individuals hired by the state do not become state employees when they accept an offer of employment; they become state employees when they actually begin their jobs at the state. For example, if someone accepts an offer of state employment, but will not start their state job for six weeks, the Code of Ethics does not apply to them during that six-week period. It applies when they begin working for the state. This is a well-established precedent in Connecticut which has been understood and applied in cases for decades," UConn stated in a statement on Friday.

UConn said they felt that the Office of State Ethics was holding Randy Edsall and the university "to a different standard than others are held to, which defies longstanding Connecticut precedent."

"The Code of Ethics does not forbid family members working in the same state departments, offices, or units as a family member who is a state employee. What the Code of Ethics forbids is a state employee using their employment for the financial benefit of a family member. In this case, employment and financial decisions regarding Corey Edsall – and Corey Edsall’s supervisor – are in the hands of the Athletic Director, not Coach Edsall. By establishing this management plan, the university is in compliance with the code of ethics," UConn stated in a statement on Friday. "UConn respectfully disagrees with the recommended opinion, which seeks to apply a different standard in this case than has been applied in other cases in Connecticut for nearly 30 years."

After reviewing the case, the Citizen’s Ethics Advisory Board advised the Enforcement Division of the Office of State Ethics to refrain "filing, or prosecuting, any ethics complaint against Randy Edsall with respect to his negotiation of Corey Edsall’s employment contract with UConn."

They also suggested that Enforcement Division of the Office of State Ethics not file or prosecute "any ethics complaint against Randy Edsall with respect to Corey Edsall’s existing one year contract with UConn, so long as Corey Edsall’s contract to be employed as one of his father’s assistant football coaches is not renewed."

To read the draft opinion by the CT Office of State Ethics, click here.

For the draft recommended order by the CT Office of State Ethics, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.