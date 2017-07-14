Powder found under a mailbox in Terryville

Powder was found under a mailbox in Terryville on Friday. (WFSB)

A white powder was discovered under a mailbox in the Terryville section of Plymouth on Friday afternoon.

Officers along with firefighters and EMS were called to the area of 10 Agney Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities located an "unknown white powdery substance contained in a clear plastic baggie."

Members of the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection and the United Stated Postal Inspector were also called to the scene.

Police said the powder was collected by authorities and taken to the state laboratory for testing.

There were no reported injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

