Improving weather conditions this weekend!

AN UNSEASONABLY COOL FRIDAY…

Wow, what a difference a day makes! Yesterday was hot and humid with highs in the 80s and low 90s. We also had to deal with severe thunderstorms that really slammed towns like Weston, Ansonia, and Woodbridge. Today was overcast, cool, and damp with several periods of rain and drizzle. Highs were only in the 60s, which is very unusual for July! In fact, we are breaking July 14th records for the coolest high temperature on record for both the Greater Hartford Area and Bridgeport! For the Greater Hartford Area, the record is 69 degrees, set in 1960. For Bridgeport, the record is 71 degrees, set in 1990. As of this writing, temperatures in both locations were well below those figures and there is now doubt new records will be established!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

We will remain in a cool, damp maritime air mass throughout the night. From time to time there will be some rain and drizzle. A rumble of thunder is also possible. It certainly won’t feel like a summer evening with temperatures in the 60s. Overnight lows will range from 59-65. Since the air is so moist, areas of fog area possible.

IMPROVING WEATHER THIS WEEKEND…

A weak low pressure system will slip to sea to the south and east of New England tomorrow and the atmosphere will begin to dry out. Tomorrow morning won’t be nice with overcast skies and possibly a shower. Temperatures will be in the 60s during the early morning hours. However, the sun will likely break through the clouds during the afternoon and it should turn out to be a pretty nice day. We should see enough sunshine to boost temperatures up to 80 degrees, perhaps a little higher. The humidity will be moderate with dew points in the 60s. A few showers could pop up in the afternoon warmth and there may be a stray thunderstorm or two. However, most of the day will be dry. Saturday night will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and lows 60-65.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend! We can look forward to partly sunny skies and very warm temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees. The humidity will drop off just a bit and the risk of rain is very, very low.

NEXT WEEK…

Most of next week will be warm and humid with temperatures a little above July averages. Highs Monday through Thursday will be in the 80s. We might even come close to 90 degrees on a couple of those days. The threat of a shower or thunderstorm will be low Monday and Tuesday, although they can’t be completely ruled out. The risk of a thunderstorm will probably be higher Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches New England from the north and west. The cold front is forecast to move away to the east of New England Wednesday night. The air behind the front won’t be much cooler, but it will be drier. Therefore, Thursday should be a warm, but pleasant summer day. We may see some significant changes by Friday. That’s when a wave of low pressure could develop on a front that will stall to the south of New England. If everything lines up in just the right way, Friday could be cloudy with numerous showers and cooler temperatures. For now, we are forecasting highs near 80 degrees.



Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

