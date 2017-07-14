Sunny and hot Sunday

IMPROVING WEATHER THIS WEEKEND

Tonight

Today was as we expected: the sun came out, but the sun was the agent of shower-making and a few downpours affected a handful of communities in Connecticut. Overnight, the showers will cease. Instead, a partly cloudy sky will prevail everywhere. Patchy fog is possible. And the weather will be mild and muggy, with lows in the 60s.

Sunday

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend! We can look forward to partly sunny skies and very warm temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees. The humidity will drop off just a bit during the afternoon. Dew points will be in the 60s during the morning, but slip into the 50s during the afternoon, especially in northern Connecticut. The risk of rain is very, very low.

NEXT WEEK

Hot & Humid Monday – Thursday

Most of next week will be warm and humid with temperatures a little above July averages. Highs Monday through Thursday will be in the 80s. We might even come close to 90 degrees on a couple of those days. Although the threat of a shower or thunderstorm will be low Monday and Tuesday, they can’t be ruled out. The risk of a thunderstorm will probably be higher Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches New England from the north and west. The cold front is forecast to move away to the east of New England Wednesday night. The air behind the front won’t be much cooler, but it will be slightly drier; therefore, Thursday should be a warm, but a slightly more pleasant summer day.

Wet weather possible Friday

We may see some significant changes by Friday. That’s when a wave of low pressure could develop on a front that will stall to the south of New England. If everything lines up in just the right way, Friday could be partly to mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Because the latest models are projecting some sunshine, especially during the first half of the day, we are forecasting highs 85-90.

Refreshing Saturday

Once Friday’s system exits Friday night and high pressure begins its advance from the Great Lakes, Saturday may be a stunning day, with partly sunny skies, a dry northwesterly breeze, and highs near 80.



Meteorologist Mike Cameron

