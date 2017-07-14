Thunderstorm threat returns

MILD & QUIET TONIGHT

Tonight will be quiet and mild. A light southwesterly breeze will persist and as moisture from the ocean collects, fog is possible especially neat the southeastern shore. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

The tranquility is thanks to an expansive high pressure system centered well southeast of Connecticut. This system will slowly nudge a bit east, putting Connecticut in more of the bull’s eye/axis of a moisture-rich flow from the southwest. This evolution will then result in an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms next week…

NEXT WEEK

Hot & Humid Monday – Thursday

Most of next week will be warm and humid with temperatures a little above July averages. Highs Monday through Thursday will be in the 80s. We might even come close to 90 degrees on a couple of those days. Although the threat of a shower or thunderstorm will be low Monday and Tuesday, they can’t be ruled out. The risk of a thunderstorm will probably be higher Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches New England from the north and west as it fizzles. The cold front is forecast to move away to the east of New England Thursday, so even Thursday may offer the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Wet weather possible Friday

Friday will be hot and humid. A few model runs have suggested afternoon thunderstorms may fire, but many have said that there will be enough dry air to maintain a rain-free day statewide. Right now, we will view Friday from a more optimistic lens and keep the forecast dry, very warm, and partly sunny.

Rain Saturday, Dry Sunday

A quick-moving system arriving from the Great Lakes may bring a period of steady rain Saturday. Arriving from the Great Lakes, this system will be compact and fast-moving. The timing would be centered around the midday, however, which, means that much of the daylight hours would be affected by this system in some fashion.

Sunday will be nice. High pressure will arrive, the sun will come out and the air will be comfortably warm and dry.



Meteorologist Mike Cameron

