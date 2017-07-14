Crash with life threatening injuries closes Route 42 in Bethany - WFSB 3 Connecticut

TRAFFIC ALERT

Crash with life threatening injuries closes Route 42 in Bethany

BETHANY, CT (WFSB) -

Route 42 in Bethany was closed on Friday evening after a crash with life threatening injuries, police said. 

Connecticut State Police said Route 42 was closed between Route 63 and Route 69 for a crash. Drivers were advised to go an alternate route.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. 

