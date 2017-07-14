Crash with life threatening injuries closes Route 42 in Bethany

Route 42 in Bethany was closed on Friday evening after a crash with life threatening injuries, police said.

Connecticut State Police said Route 42 was closed between Route 63 and Route 69 for a crash. Drivers were advised to go an alternate route.

#cttraffic Route 42 in Bethany closed between Rt. 63 & Rt. 69 for accident with life threatening injuries. Seek alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 14, 2017

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

