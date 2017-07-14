Woman speaks out against Norwalk "pill mill" doctors

Dr. Ramil Mansourov, 47, of Darien, was arrested Tuesday for illegally writing prescriptions. (U.S. Department of Justice)

Two Norwalk doctors are in big trouble and a woman they illegally profited from spoke out Friday.

Dr. Pharat Patel was arrested at his home Wednesday. The 70-year-old had been a physician at Family Health Urgent Care on Main Street with his partner Dr. Ramil Mansourov.

Federal agents recieved a tip that the doctors were writing prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone and had sold them illegally to patients who they knew were either addicted or had been arrested for selling these narcotics.

"These people were addicted and they profited off of them," Samantha Jordan, of Norwalk, said.

Jordan said some patients referred to the medical practice as a "candy shop." She helped investigators crack down on the doctors.

She had been a patient a few years ago and recently the feds came to her door and asked if she had been having home visits.

"He had charged 300 home visits saying he had come to my house. I was of course shocked and blown over by that. I had never seen him at my house. I didn't know doctors made house calls anymore," Jordan said.

Investigators said Mansourov "defrauded the state's Medicaid program of more than $4 million by billing for home visits that he never made."

They believe some of that money is in a Swiss bank account.

They also said that they believe some funds from "more than $50,000 in cash deposits made into Patel and his wife's bank accounts" were used to purchase his current home.

Connecticut and the rest of the country are facing an opioid crisis and people say it's criminal for doctors to get people hooked just to make money.

"I know that people were overdosing and becoming addicted because of Dr. Patel and Dr. Mansourov," Jordan said.

She said this had been going on for six or seven years.

If convicted, they each face a maximum of 40 years in prison.

