Car shears off hydrant during crash in Hartford

Water fills Burham Street after a car knocked down a hydrant during a crash. (WFSB)

Crews are trying to get water shutoff to a hydrant which was knocked off during a crash early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Burnham and Cornell streets in Hartford.

Police have not said if anyone in the car was injured.

The sheered off fire hydrant sent water gushing into the street forcing emergency crews to close area roads.

The Metropolitan Water District was able to get the water turned off a short time later and crews removed the car so repairs could be made.

