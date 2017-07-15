Hartford police call "Gun Buy Back" event successful

The Hartford Police Department, along with St. Francis Hospital, Mother's United Against Violence, the Newtown Action Alliance and the Peacebuilders hosted a community gun buy back program that Deputy Chief Brian Foley said "exceeded all expectations."

During the event, Deputy Chief Foley tweeted pictures of long lines at the Johnson Stewart Community Center on Martin Street that ran from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

In fact, Foley also said there were so many guns "sold," the Department ran out of gift cards, and issued IOUs to patrons. Guns can be turned in anonymously and in exchange the person who brings in the firearm will get a gift card to a grocery store ranging from $100-$450.

Police will then make sure the gun is not tied to any crimes in the city before destroying it.

Police said their goal is to prevent guns that may be no longer wanted from ending up in the wrong hands.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.