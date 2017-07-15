HPD hosts neighborhood gun buy back

The Hartford Police Department continues to work to get as many guns as they can off the streets.

On Saturday, police along with St. Francis Hospital, Mother's United Against Violence, the Newtown Action Alliance and the Peacebuilders will hold a community gun buy back.

The event is being held at the Johnson Stewart Community Center on Martin Street from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Guns can be turned in anonymously and in exchange the person who brings in the firearm will get a gift card to a grocery story ranging from $100-$450.

Police will then make sure the gun is not tied to any crimes in the city before destroying it.

Police said their goal is to prevent guns that may be no longer wanted from ending up in the wrong hands.

