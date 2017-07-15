Hazmat situation reported at St. Raphael's Hospital

Several emergency crews work outside an entrance of St. Raphael's hospital after a hazmat situation. (WFSB)

Several fire crews and emergency responders are on scene of a reported hazardous material incident at St. Raphael's Hospital.

Crews were called to the hospital on Chapel Street shortly before 9 a.m.

Officials have not said what the cause of the hazmat situation was or if anyone was exposed at this time.

WFSB has a crew on the scene working to gather more details. Check back for updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.