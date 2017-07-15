Lab workers recovering after possible radioactive material found

Several emergency crews work outside an entrance of St. Raphael's hospital after a hazmat situation. (WFSB)

Three lab workers are recovering after possible exposure to radioactive material at the Hospital of St. Raphael on Saturday.

Several fire crews and emergency responders were at the scene of a reported hazardous material incident on Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the hospital on Chapel Street shortly before 9 a.m.

The New Haven fire chief told Eyewitness News that overnight someone gained access to a laboratory in the cancer center that contained nuclear isotopes, a radioactive material. Officials said when employees arrived in the morning they found the lab vandalized.

Officials said at least three lab technicians were possibly exposed to the radioactive material. They all underwent testing and it was determined no one was contaminated.

In addition, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been called to the scene. Hospital officials said that there is no public threat to the health.

The break in is being investigated as a possible criminal matter.

Hospital officials said the exposure was contained and only one patient had to be moved temporarily for an hour during the initial investigation.

