Workers exposed to radioactive material after hospital lab is vandalized

Several emergency crews work outside an entrance of St. Raphael's hospital after a hazmat situation. (WFSB)

Several fire crews and emergency responders are on scene of a reported hazardous material incident at St. Raphael's Hospital.

Crews were called to the hospital on Chapel Street shortly before 9 a.m.

The New Haven fire chief told Eyewitness News that overnight someone gained access to a laboratory in the cancer center that contained nuclear isotopes, a radioactive material. Officials said when employees arrived this morning they found the lab vandalized.

Officials said at least three lab technicians were exposed to the radioactive material, they are all undergoing tests at this time.

In addition, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been called to the scene.

The break in is being investigated as a possible criminal matter.

Hospital officials said the exposure was contained and there were no evacuations needed.

WFSB has a crew on the scene working to gather more details. Check back for updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.