Ledyard police investigate crash that killed one, injured another

Ledyard police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person, and seriously injured another on Saturday morning.

Police said the area of 855 Shewville Rd was closed for hours while officers investigated the cause of the crash.

The driver and passenger’s names have yet to be released pending the notification of next of kin.

Police are urging those who witnessed the accident to contact Officer Troy Johnson at the Ledyard Police Department at (860) 464-9416.

