Hartford Jazz Festival brings out the crowds in the Capital City

Hundreds came out to Hartford’s Bushnell Park on Saturday, day 2 of 3, of the Hartford Jazz Festival.

The Festival, in its 26th year, offers for free the stylings of numerous jazz artists and bands boasting the largest turnout and show in New England.

With the State Capital in the background, Eyewitness News spoke with Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin called the location perfect for the festival.

“What you see here tonight with thousands of people out in this beautiful Bushnell Park in the shadow of our State Capital is the cultural heart of our state,” said Bronin.

“It’s the cultural heart of our city where tens of thousands of people are coming from, not just around Connecticut, but around New England, around the country to enjoy the largest free jazz festival in New England.”

With blankets on the lawn, and picnic baskets at hand, concertgoers sat back and relaxed to the music.

