High bacteria levels close four CT swimming areas

Rocky Neck's swimming area was one of four that were closed this weekend due to high bacteria levels (WFSB)

Four Connecticut swimming areas were closed this weekend due to high levels of bacteria.

The swimming area at Rocky Neck State Park has been closed since Friday because of bacteria concerns.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the swimming areas at Gay City State Park in Hebron, Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret and Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown have also been affected.

Park officials said the water will be retested on Monday, and if it is better, swimming could be allowed again on Tuesday.

DEEP officials said it is testing for the presence of certain indicator bacteria. The indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, according to DEEP, but they are one of the tools used to evaluate potential contamination.

The parks are open for other activities, just not swimming.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.