Beautiful weather leads to capacity reached at state parks

A beautiful Sunday weatherwise brought people out to the beaches across the state.

A little before 1 p.m. on Sunday, officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Hammonasset State Park in Madison had reached parking capacity.

Earlier in the day, officials said Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield had also reached capacity.

As of just before 1 p.m., Wadsworth Falls State Park and Pattaconk Lake State Park were added to that list. A little after 1 p.m., Millers Pond State Park was added to the list.

Due to high bacteria concerns, four Connecticut swimming areas were closed for the weekend. Rocky Neck State Park, Gay City State Park in Hebron, Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret and Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown were all closed to swimming on Friday.

Testing will be done on Monday to see if the quality of the water improved.

