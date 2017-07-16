Ultralight aircraft crash reported in Eastford

An ultralight aircraft crash was reported in Eastford on Sunday afternoon, around noon.

Police said it happened on a private air field in the area of Buell Drive.

LIFE STAR was called to the scene to transport the pilot to Hartford Hospital. The pilot suffered serious injuries, police said.

The pilot was the only person involved in the crash.

