Route 85 reopens after serious motorcycle crash

A serious crash involving a motorcycle closed part of Route 85 in Hebron for a few hours on Sunday.

Just before 1 p.m., police said the road was closed between the Airline Trail and Maple Avenue. As of about 5 p.m., it had reopened.

Drivers were being urged to seek an alternate route.

No further details were immediately available.

