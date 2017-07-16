Serious injuries reported in motorcycle crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Serious injuries reported in motorcycle crash

HEBRON, CT (WFSB) -

A serious crash involving a motorcycle has closed part of Route 85 in Hebron.

Police said the road is closed between the Airline Trail and Maple Avenue.

Drivers are being urged to seek an alternate route.

No further details were immediately available.

