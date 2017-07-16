Person shot and killed in Hartford on Sunday - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Person shot and killed in Hartford on Sunday

Hartford police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday.
Police in Hartford are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Garden Street at Westland.

Hartford Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

