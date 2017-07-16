Moped driver seriously injured after New Haven crash

A North Haven man was seriously injured after the moped he was driving was hit by a car.

The crash happened just after noon at the intersection of Willow and Orange streets in New Haven.

Police said the 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the car involved was not injured. It was being operated as an Uber at the time of the crash, and the passenger in the car was not harmed.

The car’s driver told police she was stopped westbound on Willow Street and when the light turned green she proceeded and collided with the moped, which was traveling north on Orange Street.

An investigation is underway.

