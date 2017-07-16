Motorcycle crash closes Route 30 in Tolland

A motorcycle crash has closed part of Route 30 in Tolland.

Route 30, also known as Hartford Turnpike, is closed near Old Post Road.

LIFE STAR was requested to the scene but it is unclear if it responded.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.