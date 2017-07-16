Non-life threatening injuries reported in Tolland motorcycle cra - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Non-life threatening injuries reported in Tolland motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash closed Route 30 in Tolland on Sunday evening. (@TollandAlert) A motorcycle crash closed Route 30 in Tolland on Sunday evening. (@TollandAlert)
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -

A motorcycle crash closed part of Route 30 in Tolland on Sunday evening.

CT State Police said Route 30, also known as Hartford Turnpike, was closed near Old Post Road. It has since reopened.

LIFE STAR was requested to the scene but it was then canceled. Police said non-life threatening injuries were reported.

