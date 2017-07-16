Vigil marks two years in Middletown woman's disappearance

Family and friends of Nina Coe marched in front of the mayor's office in Middletown on Thursday.

Family and friends of Nina Coe marched in front of the mayor's office in Middletown on Thursday.

Family members demanded police do more to find Nina Coe of Middletown. (WFSB photo)

Family members demanded police do more to find Nina Coe of Middletown. (WFSB photo)

Nina Coe has been missing since July 2015 (WFSB file)

The family of a woman who went missing two years ago held a vigil in Middletown on Sunday.

Nina Coe's family gathered in Middletown for a candle light vigil that marks the two-year anniversary of when she went missing. The vigil began at 6:30 p.m.

Coe disappeared in July of 2015 and police believe there may have been foul play.

The state is offering a $20,000 reward for information in her disappearance.

Police have not released any major developments in the case recently.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.