Vigil marks two years in Middletown woman's disappearance

By WFSB Staff
Nina Coe has been missing since July 2015 (WFSB file) Nina Coe has been missing since July 2015 (WFSB file)
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -

The family of a woman who went missing two years ago held a vigil in Middletown on Sunday.

Nina Coe's family gathered in Middletown for a candle light vigil that marks the two-year anniversary of when she went missing. The vigil began at 6:30 p.m.

Coe disappeared in July of 2015 and police believe there may have been foul play.

The state is offering a $20,000 reward for information in her disappearance.

Police have not released any major developments in the case recently.

