Commuters react to Amtrak’s latest proposal

Commuters in New Haven aren’t sitting well with Amtrak’s latest consideration to put more seats on trains, ultimately shortening leg room.

Eyewitness News spoke with those at Union Station who travel into New York City frequently.

“It's not nearly enough,” said Brooklyn, New York resident, Matt Liberty when asked if the leg room he had on an Amtrak train was sufficient.

“If I want any sort of room whatsoever so my legs don't get tired and numb, I have to go business class."

Amtrak’s plan was addressed when their Co-chief Executive Wick Moorman said the company was looking to create “economy” seating that would add more rows of seats in an effort to make more money.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer is urging Amtrak to discard the idea of creating the seating with reduced legroom.

"Well I'm with him, because you take the train to relax so you don't have to drive through traffic and everything,” said Orange, CT resident, Ben Becker.

“So, why would you want to sit like in a plane with your knees up in your chin?”

New York Senator Schumer is calling the idea ‘right out of the airline’s playbook.’ Schumer said the government should invest in Amtrak every year so the company does not have to consider proposals that hurt the consumer.

