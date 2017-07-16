Teen in critical condition after New Haven shooting

Police said a 14-year-old New Haven boy is in critical condition after being shot in New Haven.

Reports of a shooting led police to Bassett Street, near Newhall Street, on Sunday evening at 9:30 p.m.

The teen was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital, police said.

Police are searching for the shooter, who they said was a passenger in a white Toyota Sedan, possibly an Altima. The driver, police said, is a black male.

The shooter was described as wearing a white shirt, jeans, “Jordan” sneakers, and a black face mask, however, the shooter’s gender and race are unknown.

Police are urging those with information to contact the Police Department at 203-946-6304.

