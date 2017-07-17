14-year-old appears to have been targeted in New Haven shooting

A 14-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting on Bassett Street in New Haven on Sunday. (WFSB)

New Haven police continue to search for a passenger in a drive-by shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy. (WFSB)

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition as of Monday afternoon following a shooting in New Haven.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Bassett and Newhall Streets around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Monday, they said it appeared that the victim was targeted.

Evidence has been collected from the scene, including ballistics.

"I heard like four, maybe five shots," said Anthony Johnson, a Bassett Street resident. "We looked out the window, then I heard somebody screaming."

"[I heard] pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," Johnson said. "Then I heard like some skidding, like somebody ran off."

They said the shooter was a passenger in a white crossover-type vehicle. They were wearing a white shirt, jeans and "Jordan" sneakers. They also wore a black face mask.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

In the meantime, neighbors said they just want the violence to stop.

"When I heard the shooting last night it really stunned me because I really haven't heard a lot of shooting lately in this neighborhood," said Nancy Rembert, a Newhall Street resident.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

The victim has not been identified.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.